KINNEY, Nancy A. age 77, passed away at her home in Florida on October 23, 2019. Nancy was born in Lansing, MI on September 7, 1942, the daughter of the late Alonzo and Norma (Hartley) Hopkins. On April 13, 1962 she married the love of her life, Elmer Kinney who preceded her in passing in 2012. They lived in Kentucky for thirty years and after retirement moved to Florida and made St. Petersburg their home. They also enjoyed many summers at Clifford Lake in Stanton, MI. She is survived by two daughters, Nanette (Darryl) Arnett and Diana (Julius) Stoess; two grandchildren, Jennifer Stoess and Wesley (Amanda Ireland) Stoess; three great-grandsons, Adrail "Scooter", Arden, and Jonathan Stoess. She was also preceded in passing by a brother, Ronald Hopkins. A funeral to honor her life will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, beginning at 12 pm. A visitation will take place at the funeral home two hours prior to the service from 10 am-12 pm. Pastor Steve Johnson will officiate. Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery in Kalamazoo. Memorial contributions may be made to Suncoast Hospice (5771 Roosevelt Blvd., Clearwater, FL 33760). Family and friends may share a condolence message online at www.joldersma-klein.com . Joldersma & Klein Funeral Home, Inc. 917 S. Burdick St., Kalamazoo, MI (269) 343-2628 Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

