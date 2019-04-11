Nancy Lou TEEPLE

TEEPLE, Nancy Lou

was born March 3, 1939 to Eugene and Virginia Rogers in Chicago, Illinois. She was married to William Clinton Teeple June 26, 1959. Nancy went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, April 4, 2019 in Dunedin, Florida. She is survived by her husband, William C Teeple; her three children, Clinton E. Teeple, Sandra R. Spriggs, and Laurie A Cole. She has two sisters, Donna J Salomon, Trudy E Swaggert and three brothers, "Bud" Eugene V. Rogers, Courtland E. Pherson, and Frank Rogers. Her 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren dearly loved her. To see full obituary please visit:

www.nationalcremation.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 11, 2019
