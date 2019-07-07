SCOTT, Nancy Mellers



passed away peacefully in her home at the age of 93 on July 2, 2019, in Sun City Center, Florida. Nancy was born in Oak Park, Illinois, on June 20, 1926, to Lewis and Gertrude Mellers. Nancy had one older brother, Robert, who died in 2013. Nancy met her future husband, John V. Scott, at Park College, Parkville, Missouri, which hosted a V-12 Navy College Training Program during WWII. Nancy was working in the cafeteria as a freshman. They became engaged after six weeks and married four years later on June 19, 1948, a week after Nancy graduated from Park College and John graduated from the University of Michigan. They had four children, all born in Oak Park, Illinois.



Nancy focused on her family as they left Chicago for Jackson, Michigan, in 1957, then to Mountain Brook, Alabama, in 1963. Nancy obtained a teaching certificate and worked as a second grade teacher in Birmingham, Alabama. In 1974, Nancy and John moved to Clearwater, Florida, and finally to Sun City Center in 2004. Nancy and John enjoyed their retirement in Sun City Center, engaging in travel, community gardening, and playing golf, bridge, and swimming for many years. Nancy was an accomplished pianist. Nancy was a popular bridge partner at the SCC Duplicate Bridge Association, enjoying much success while eskewing modern bidding conventions. Nancy enjoyed her daily gathering with friends in the SCC pool and catching up on the local happenings. Nancy enjoyed working two or three crossword puzzles every day until her death.



Nancy and John celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on June 19, 2018. John passed away earlier this year. Nancy is survived by their four children, David (and wife Jean Scott) of Houston, Texas, Robert (and wife Alexia Scott) of Montgomery, Alabama, Mary Scott of Westwood, Massachusetts, and Richard Scott of Vandiver, Alabama; four grandchildren, Hilary Files (and husband Craig Files) of Austin, Texas; Elizabeth Fiebig (and husband Peter Fiebig) of Nuremberg, Germany; Warren Scott (and wife Astrid Scott) of Singapore; Adam Scott (and wife Kimberly Scott) of Vestavia Hills, Alabama; seven great-grandchildren,Kathryn and Henry Files of Austin, Edgar and Silvia Fiebig of Nuremberg, Germany; and Alex, Aidan, and Adalyn Scott of Vestavia Hills, Alabama. The family is planning a private service. The family invites remembrances at www.sylvanabbey.com. Individuals are invited to make donations to the , or to the .



Sylvan Abbey Funeral Home Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 7, 2019