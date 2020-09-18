Nancy MILLER

MILLER, Nancy Jo passed away into the arms of her savior, Jesus, on September 1, 2020. Born November 4, 1935 in Canton, Ohio. She was an amazing seamstress and enjoyed researching the family ancestry. A member of the Central Christian Church, for many years, she loved singing in the choir. Nancy was pre-deceased by her parents, Kenneth and Alma (Muller) Hine; spouse, Roger; brother, John Hine. She is survived by daughter, Pamela Jo Miller; son, Arthur Miller; granddaughter, Alyssa Miller, of Seminole, FL. Also, by her sister, Anita Rae Kent of Port Royal, SC; sister-in-law, Mary Anne Claywell of Berrien Springs, MI; and many nieces and nephews.



