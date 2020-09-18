1/1
Nancy MILLER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MILLER, Nancy Jo passed away into the arms of her savior, Jesus, on September 1, 2020. Born November 4, 1935 in Canton, Ohio. She was an amazing seamstress and enjoyed researching the family ancestry. A member of the Central Christian Church, for many years, she loved singing in the choir. Nancy was pre-deceased by her parents, Kenneth and Alma (Muller) Hine; spouse, Roger; brother, John Hine. She is survived by daughter, Pamela Jo Miller; son, Arthur Miller; granddaughter, Alyssa Miller, of Seminole, FL. Also, by her sister, Anita Rae Kent of Port Royal, SC; sister-in-law, Mary Anne Claywell of Berrien Springs, MI; and many nieces and nephews.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved