Nancy MILTON
MILTON, Nancy Jo 69, of Odessa, Florida, passed away on June 12, 2020, with her husband and daughter by her side. She was born to parents, John and O'Della Bilotta on August 18, 1950 in Fairmont, West Virginia. Nancy was raised by her grandparents, Joe and Mary Bilotta, and graduated from East Fairmont High School. Nancy was a successful business woman in Tampa, Florida, and operated a national freight company. She was known for her vigor for life, funny wit, and passion for golf, genealogy, and cooking. Nancy was married to the late Kenneth Pitt, Jr. for over 30 years and had one daughter, Mary Pitt. She married James Milton in 2003 and was married happily for the past 16 years. Nancy was survived by her husband, James Milton; daughter, Mary Pitt; brother, John Bilotta; sisters, Toni Vessecchia; and Brenda Gower. Nancy was immensely proud of her daughter, and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.
