MOODY, Nancy Lee (Bedingfield) 81, passed peacefully with her family at her side November 19, 2019. She is survived by son, Daniel and his spouse Marianne (Beyer) Moody, son Stephen and his spouse, Dennis Truski; son, Patrick and his spouse, Zeynep Erdil-Moody; three grandchildren, Daniel, Jeffrey, and Aidan Deniz; and three great-grandchildren, Anna Lee, Levi David, and Bella Grace. She joins in eternal rest her parents, Jot Flanders Bedingfield Sr. and Myrtle Bedingfield and siblings, John Sumter Bedingfield "Johnny," Mary Lynn Bedingfield, and Jot Flanders Bedingfield Jr. "Buddy." Nancy was born in Bartow, Georgia August 24, 1938. She graduated from University Hospital in Augusta as an RN in 1959. Three years later, she married Matthew Moody, with whom she had three sons. Nancy spent her entire professional life in nursing, ultimately becoming a nursing administrator. In addition to countless patients, many friends and neighbors benefited from her care over the years. Her compassion and desire to serve were matched by a sharp wit that never failed to surprise or amuse, and which she retained until her final days. Since 1986, she enjoyed staying at Indian Rocks Beach with family at Memorial Day each year, a tradition her family continues today. She was renowned for her Christmas Eve feasts, which she hosted with great joy for decades. This tradition is also carried on by her family. Nancy loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren dearly. She continued to speak of her late golden retriever, Ginger, in her last days. A memorial service will be held for Nancy at MacDonald Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Saturday, January 11, 2-5 pm. The address is 10520 N. Florida Ave., Tampa, FL 33612. In lieu of flowers, her family requests that donations be made in her name to .
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 1, 2019