PAREDES, Nancy Marie passed away in her home in Florida July 8, 2019. Nancy attended high school in Oklahoma at Bishop McGuinness and college at the University of Oklahoma. She was an elementary school teacher for 32 years. She is survived by mother, Lois; sister, Susan; and brothers, Al and John. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to the ASPCA. Cards and letters sent c/o The Paredes Family, 524 Bonita Ave., San Marino, CA 91108.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 4, 2019