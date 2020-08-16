Nancy PAUGH

PAUGH, Nancy Louise of Clarksville, TN, went to be with our Lord on Tuesday August 4, 2020. In the comfort of her home. Present were her husband, Bob Paugh; and son, Jim. Nancy was born on Nov. 11, 1944 in Detroit, MI, the daughter of Paul D. and Dorothy (McClure) Bussard. On Dec. 31, 1988 she was wed to Robert (Bob) Paugh who survives her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, William Bussard of Detroit, Lynn Bussard, also of Detroit and one neice, Cheryl Polidori of Tampa, FL. She is survived by one son, Jim Paugh, and wife, Brenda of Clarksville; and daughter, Kimberly Allegood and husband, Greg of Zephyrhills FL. Nancy is also survived by her sister, Barbara Bruno, of Riverview, FL. Three nieces, Jessi Romano of Riverview. Dana Bussard and Nichole Bussard; and a nephew, Todd Ousley of Riverview. Five grandchildren include Mark, Rebecca and Carly Paugh. Olivia and Desmond Allegood. Nancy was a Methodist by faith, enjoyed working with children. An Executive Secretary for many years, Nancy retired from USF Credit Union in Tampa, FL. A celebration of her life will be held at Hillsborough UMC, 9008 Harney Road Tampa, FL, on Sept. 12, 2020 at 6 pm. In lieu of flowers Donations would be appreciated to: Hillsborough United Methodist Church, 9008 Harney Road, Tampa, FL 33637.



