POLING, Nancy (Harwood) passed away May 7, 2020 in Brandon, Florida. She was 80 years old. Nancy was born in Akron Ohio April 24, 1940 to Harold Milton Harwood and Ruth Christine Harwood. Nancy is survived by her brother, James Harwood and his wife, Maxine; and her sister-in-law, Nancy Har-wood. Her brother, Donald Harwood, predeceased her. Nancy married Larry Poling in 1960 in Ohio, but soon after they relocated to central Florida, where they made their home. They joined First United Methodist Church of Pinellas Park, where Larry and Nancy were youth counselors for many years, remaining faithful members until their passing. Nancy and Larry had three children. Her son, Roger Poling, predeceased Nancy. She is survived by two daughters, Christine Poling Rexroad and husband, Steven Rexroad and Cyndi Poling Rodts and her husband, Eric Rodts. Nancy and Larry were blessed with three granddaughters, Jessica Rexroad Shull and her husband, Joshua, Samantha Rexroad, and Sheryl Rodts. Nancy held many jobs in her life but the job she was best at was being a wonderful mother and Nana. Due to current situation with Covid 19 we will announce a celebration of Nancy's life later this summer.



