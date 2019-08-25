PORTER, Nancy S. 77, of Lutz, Florida, passed away peacefully at her home on August 13, 2019. Nancy was born in Portland, Maine and relocated to Florida in 1955. She was a lifelong educator at Lutz Elementary for 27 years. She is survived by her husband of 57 years David; son, Wayne (Donna); daughter, Linda Muska (Walt); brother, David Spencer (Debbie); grandchildren, Ryan and Tyler Porter; and several nieces and nephews. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Alfonso and Clara Spencer and her brother, Peter Spencer. A visitation will be held Friday, August 30, 2019 in the Blount & Curry Funeral Home, Carrollwood Chapel, 3207 W. Bearss Ave., Tampa, Florida 33618 from 3-4 pm followed by a Memorial Service. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the , 14499 N. Dale Mabry Hwy., Suite # 139, Tampa, Florida 33618 in honor of Nancy S. Porter will be greatly appreciated.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 25, 2019