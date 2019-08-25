Nancy PORTER (1941 - 2019)
Service Information
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood
3207 W BEARSS AVE
Tampa, FL
33618
(813)-968-2231
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood
3207 W BEARSS AVE
Tampa, FL 33618
Obituary
PORTER, Nancy S. 77, of Lutz, Florida, passed away peacefully at her home on August 13, 2019. Nancy was born in Portland, Maine and relocated to Florida in 1955. She was a lifelong educator at Lutz Elementary for 27 years. She is survived by her husband of 57 years David; son, Wayne (Donna); daughter, Linda Muska (Walt); brother, David Spencer (Debbie); grandchildren, Ryan and Tyler Porter; and several nieces and nephews. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Alfonso and Clara Spencer and her brother, Peter Spencer. A visitation will be held Friday, August 30, 2019 in the Blount & Curry Funeral Home, Carrollwood Chapel, 3207 W. Bearss Ave., Tampa, Florida 33618 from 3-4 pm followed by a Memorial Service. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the , 14499 N. Dale Mabry Hwy., Suite # 139, Tampa, Florida 33618 in honor of Nancy S. Porter will be greatly appreciated.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 25, 2019
