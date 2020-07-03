Nancy RAGANO-GRANDOFF

RAGANO-GRANDOFF, Nancy Young 80, passed away June 29, 2020, at Beacon Place in Greensboro, NC. She was the daughter of the late Adam and Lellia Bondurant Young. She was preceded in death by her brothers, James William Young and Ray Young. Survivors include her two sons, Corbin Edward Ragano, Christon Evan Ragano (Jill); her grandson, Evan James Ragano; her sisters, Peggy Y. Midkiff, Anna Laura Y. Aquino, and Patricia Y. Robertson as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. A prayer service will be held in the Whitestone Chapel, Greensboro, NC at a later date.



