RICHEY, Nancy J. passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020. She was a dearly loved wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all. She fiercely loved her children, grandchildren and of course shopping. She loved the Florida beaches and travel. She was an avid snow skier, enjoyed scuba diving, and anything to do with horses. Nancy retired from Stahl & Associates Insurance where she was a very dedicated agent (known as "Barbie") and truly loved helping others. She is also a 1966 graduate of Dixie Hollins High School. Her family and friends will miss her greatly and her unexpected departure will leave a void in many saddened hearts. Nancy, 72, is preceded in death by her mother, Ruth Guilfoyle and her father, Paul Heddleson. She leaves behind her husband of over 50 years, Kenneth Richey; sons, Kenneth and Jonathan; daughter, Elizabeth Richey; grandchildren, Elijah, Ethan, Ashtan, Kenneth, Lillian, and Jon Lee; her sister, Mary Clark; and her brother, Bill Trick. Interment will take place at Bay Pines National Cemetery and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial Park Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 12, 2020