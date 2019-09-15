Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Segal Funeral Home - Beth David Chapel - Tampa
3909 Henderson Boulevard
Tampa, FL 33629
(813) 874-3330
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
Holy Spirit Episcopal Church
601 Philippe Pkwy.
Safety Harbor, FL
View Map
Nancy RODRIGUEZ


1931 - 2019
RODRIGUEZ, Nancy G. 87, lifelong resident of Tampa died Sunday, September 8, 2019. Mrs. Rodriguez was a bank teller at Peoples Bank for many years and was of the Episcopalian faith. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 68 years, Robert. Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Dr. Robert "Bobby" and Janice Rodriguez; daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Wilfredo Marquez; sister, Rosie Rice (Wes); granddaughters, Natalie Brown, Alyea Felicione (Johnny), and Stephanie Rodriquez (Joel); four great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchild-ren. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 3 pm, at the Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, 601 Philippe Pkwy., Safety Harbor. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church or . Condolences may be expressed online at segalfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 15, 2019
