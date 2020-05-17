Nancy Ruble Burns
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RUBLE BURNS, Nancy Elaine 77, of Pinellas Park, passed away peacefully on the morning of Saturday, May 9, 2020 after several health issues for 19 years. She was born into this world on September 15, 1942 to William Ellis Ruble and Ethel Alice Ross Ruble. She was called "Nancy Girl" by her dad. Mom was a seamstress for 61 years of her working career, if she had got a penny for every stitch sewn, she would have become a millionaire, only to have given it all back to others. She was a loving, caring and nurturing mother of three children, Ellis Wayne Heidel, Dawn Elaine Heidel and Michael Ross; and proud grandmother to Kearstin, Laynee, Braxton, Jordyn and Kaleb; and great-grandson, Kameron. You will be joined with the loved ones that have already left you, someday we will all be together again. You are already missed by us here on the planet we call Earth. The love will never go away. XXXOOO In lieu of flower or plants, donations may be made to the Boley Center. A visitation, following CDC gathering guidelines, will be Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Memorial Park Funeral Home from 1-4 pm.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
20
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
5750 49th Street North
Saint Petersburg, FL 33709
(727) 527-1196
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved