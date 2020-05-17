RUBLE BURNS, Nancy Elaine 77, of Pinellas Park, passed away peacefully on the morning of Saturday, May 9, 2020 after several health issues for 19 years. She was born into this world on September 15, 1942 to William Ellis Ruble and Ethel Alice Ross Ruble. She was called "Nancy Girl" by her dad. Mom was a seamstress for 61 years of her working career, if she had got a penny for every stitch sewn, she would have become a millionaire, only to have given it all back to others. She was a loving, caring and nurturing mother of three children, Ellis Wayne Heidel, Dawn Elaine Heidel and Michael Ross; and proud grandmother to Kearstin, Laynee, Braxton, Jordyn and Kaleb; and great-grandson, Kameron. You will be joined with the loved ones that have already left you, someday we will all be together again. You are already missed by us here on the planet we call Earth. The love will never go away. XXXOOO In lieu of flower or plants, donations may be made to the Boley Center. A visitation, following CDC gathering guidelines, will be Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Memorial Park Funeral Home from 1-4 pm.



