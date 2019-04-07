Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy (Biggs) Scheidt. View Sign

SCHEIDT, Nancy (Biggs)



71, passed away April 4, 2019 of ovarian cancer in the arms of her husband, Phil. Her final words in this life were, "I love you too." Nancy fought metastatic cancer at Moffitt for eight years. Her ordeal included three clinical trials and very few months of being free from pain and nausea. Despite that, she volunteered at Moffitt during seven of those years, once being named "Volunteer of the Year." One time during a twelve hour chemo she asked if they would allow her to walk to other rooms, still tethered to the IVs, to assist other patients.



Nancy continued to speak "Texan" after moving to the bay area. She worked as a certified paralegal for over forty years. She also volunteered for hospice and Ronald MacDonald House. She was very athletic, doing spin classes well into her sixties. A gifted HS athlete, she wondered how anyone could miss a free throw.



Nancy has touched countless lives with her kindness, humility, intelligence, and compassion as well as an incredible sense of humor. She would never carry cash because by the end of the day she would give it away.



Nancy is also survived by sons, Jon, Brad, and Jason; her sister, Gina; brother, Michael; Phil's daughter, Rebecca and all their families and "Teddy." The family would like to thank the many people at Moffitt who helped her have additional years of life. She used them well.



A memorial service will be held at 2 pm, April 20 at the First United Methodist Church in Dade City, followed by a reception.



Arrangements by Hodges Family Funeral Home 301 Chapel, Dade City, FL



