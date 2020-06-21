Nancy SCHILL
SCHILL, Nancy Ann 80, of Tampa, FL, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She married her husband, Ken, on April 19, 1958. They raised their family in both Levittown, NY and Spring Hill, FL. Nancy was a devoted wife, mother; and grandmother; raising four successful children; and nine grandchildren. Nancy was a kind and gentle person with many friends. Her poetry will live on. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.
