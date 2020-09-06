SHERFEY, Nancy Lickert passed away August 30, 2020 after a brief bout with pancreatic cancer and treatment at Moffit Cancer Center. Nancy decided to return to her home and discontinue treatment. Nancy was born in Flemingsburg, Kentucky January 28, 1935. She grew up in Lexington and graduated from University of Kentucky in 1956. She was a member of Alpha Xi Delta Sorority. She was the first woman to graduate from the UK College of Commerce in Accounting in the top of her class. At the time of graduation, none of the Big Eight Accounting firms would interview a woman. She became a CPA in 1960 and a Louisville bank ran an ad in a major Kentucky newspaper saying, "We salute these sixty men" with pictures of her and 59 men. She went on to be a certified CPA in Kentucky, Tennessee and Florida - capping her career as a partner in Coopers Lybrand - now Price Waterhouse Coopers. She worked her last tax season, numbering over 50, at Dwight Darby in Tampa, FL. During her college years she meet Jim Sherfey also a UK graduate and they were married May 25, 1957. They moved to Glasgow, KY, Jim's hometown to start their careers. She enjoyed living in Glasgow but Jim's career lead them to Bristol, Tennessee - where her daughters were raised on beautiful South Holston Lake. She and Jim then moved to live 25-years in Ft Meyers, FL and then the past 20 years in Tampa close to her daughter's family. Nancy's love of sports began while playing baseball with her little brother, until her mother made her quit playing with the boys. She was a large part of his success as an All-American College Basketball player at University of KY and obtaining professional baseball and basketball offers. When she and Jim starting dating, the only way to see her was as an escort to one of his many games or tournaments. She was a great baseball fan, attending opening day with her son-in-law for many years and visiting all major league parks around the country. She enjoyed ski trips with family and friends to Colorado and Utah. Other happy moments were in the Captain's chair of her boat exploring Useppa Island, the Keys, Bahamas, and the Gulf islands. After giving up boating she took up RVing, traveled to the lower 48 states, Alaska, and her favorite Canadian Provinces. She was the driver of the large diesel motor coach and tow car, while Jim navigated. The RV found a permanent home in the mountains of Lake Lure, NC where she enjoyed the late spring and fall colors. Nancy was active in churches wherever she lived - serving as the Treasurer and leading many financial committees. She is survived by her husband, Jim; her daughters, Karen Crawford (Stephen) of Tampa and Susan Holland of Ridgway, CO; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Donations may be made in memory of Nancy to Hyde Park United Methodist Church, Tampa, FL or Fairfield Mountains Chapel, Lake Lure, NC. There are no immediate plans for a celebration of life. www.blountcurrymacdill.com