SIMMS, Nancy Elizabeth Wilkes December 31, 1930 August 9, 2020. Nancy Simms passed away quietly at home on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Nancy is survived by her loving son, Scott Simms and daughter-in-law, Nancy; grandchildren, Chelsea Simms and Lindsay Simms; daughter-in-law, Terry Haynes Simms; brother-in-law, Doyle Dudley; nephew, Allen Nuznoff; and grand-nephew and niece, Mako Simms and Coral Geide. She is preceded in death by her husband, William V. Simms; and her son, William V. Simms, Jr. Nancy graduated Valedictorian from H.B. Plant High School in 1948. She went on to attend Florida Southern College in Lakeland, FL where she joined Alpha Delta Pi sorority. She married Bill, her high school sweetheart on April 21, 1949. They moved to Washington DC until moving back to Tampa in 1953 to start their family. Nancy's was passionate about tennis, playing competitively throughout the state, and acquiring shelves of trophies. She was club champion at Palma Ceia Golf & Country Club with her partner Marlene Fernandez. She served as a director of the "Dixie" held at Davis Island Tennis Complex drawing top players from around the world. Nancy was a lifelong member of Palma Ceia Methodist Church which her mother Nan was integral in founding. She was a dedicated member of the South Tampa "39ers", and Beach Park Garden Club. Nancy was owner of Simms World Travel Agency which offered the family the opportunity to see the world. She ran the company until her retirement in the late 1990s. Nancy loved being with her friends and family. She was also known to enjoy an occasional glass of champagne, a dry martini or a Scotch & Soda, as she would say "it's 5:00 o'clock somewhere." The family also wishes to thank her two care givers Yentele and Shalene. Thank you for your love, kindness and support during her last few months, taking care of both Pop and Mom. The family will have a private ceremony.



