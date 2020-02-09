SWARTZ, Nancy May died Feb. 7, 2020. Born May 4, 1935, she is predeceasd by husband, Milton N. Swartz; daughter, Sandra S. Swartz. She is survied by sons, Larry, of Palm Harbor FL, Randall, of Loogootee, IN, Robert Paskiewicz, of Indianapolis, IN; two grandchildren, Cassie Coleman and Mick Paskiewicz; and two great-grandchildren, Jordan and Hannah Coleman. She is also survived by six brothers and two sisters and was predeceased by three brothers and four sisters. She will be dearly missed. Vinson Funeral Home in Tarpon Springs is taking care of arrangements. There is a graveside service at Curlew Hills on Tuesday the 11th at 11 am.

