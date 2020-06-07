SZAFRANSKI, Nancy 93, of Clearwater, passed away on June 3, 2020. She was a member of Light of Christ Catholic Church, Clearwater. She loved to play Mahjong with her friends. Nancy was predeceased by her husband, Jerome Szafranski; and her son, Philip Szafranski. Nancy is survived by her two sons, Robert Szafranski and his wife, Cheryl of Homosassa, and Stephen Szafranski and his wife, Mary of Clearwater; four grandchildren, Kristi and Scott Helling, Stephen Szafranski and his wife, Elise and Taylor Szafranski and her fiance, Brandon; and four great-grandchildren. Nancy was much loved by Mary's family as well. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 2281 State Rd. 580, Clearwater, FL 33763 on Tuesday June 9, 2020 at 2 pm. Interment will be at Florida National Cemetery Bushnell, FL on Friday, June 12 at 11:30 am. Arrangements under the direction of Dobies Funeral Home Tarpon Springs Chapel. DobiesFH/Tarpon Chapel



