SZAFRANSKI, Nancy 93, of Clearwater, passed away on June 3, 2020. She was a member of Light of Christ Catholic Church, Clearwater. She loved to play Mahjong with her friends. Nancy was predeceased by her husband, Jerome Szafranski; and her son, Philip Szafranski. Nancy is survived by her two sons, Robert Szafranski and his wife, Cheryl of Homosassa, and Stephen Szafranski and his wife, Mary of Clearwater; four grandchildren, Kristi and Scott Helling, Stephen Szafranski and his wife, Elise and Taylor Szafranski and her fiance, Brandon; and four great-grandchildren. Nancy was much loved by Mary's family as well. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 2281 State Rd. 580, Clearwater, FL 33763 on Tuesday June 9, 2020 at 2 pm. Interment will be at Florida National Cemetery Bushnell, FL on Friday, June 12 at 11:30 am. Arrangements under the direction of Dobies Funeral Home Tarpon Springs Chapel. DobiesFH/Tarpon Chapel

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
