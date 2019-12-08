THOMAS, Nancy June 79, of Plant City passed away on December 3, 2019. She was born on June 19, 1940 in Buchanan, Michigan. She was valedictorian of her high school. She has lived in Plant City since 1974 and was a Charter Member of the Plant City Quilter's Guild. She formerly worked for GTE Federal Credit Union. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Willard; and a son Willard J. Thomas Jr.; and daughter, Vicki Thomas. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Wells Memorial Funeral Home, 1903 W. Reynolds Street, Plant City, FL 33563 at 11 am with a visitation beginning at 10 am. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Plant City.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 8, 2019