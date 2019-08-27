Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy TIRELLO. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

TIRELLO, Nancy Lee (Whittier) age 74, of St. Petersburg, FL, died peacefully surrounded by family on August 23, 2019 at The Suncoast Hospice Mid Pinellas Woodside. Nancy is survived by her husband, Joseph Tirello; five children and their spouses, Star Rice Pelsue and Stephen Pelsue, Heather Rice Jean and Gerald Jean, Robert Rice and Jennifer Rice, William Rice, Tighe Rice and Katie Ringgold; her loving grandchildren, Ashley Janssen, Zachary Jean, Madison Jean, Finlee Rice, Fiona Rice, and Ford Rice; and her sister, Gail Selvidge. Nancy was born on September 24, 1944 in Lynn, MA, the daughter of Thomas "Frank" Whittier and Gertrude Maclennan Whittier. She was a strong and kind woman who gave of herself freely. An example to many. She will be missed but never far from our thoughts. She always told us, "So we must be gentle with each other as we don't always know what is in store for us." In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the . The celebration of her life will be held on Friday, August 30, at The Church On A Hill, 4265 13th Avenue N., St. Petersburg, FL 33713.

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.