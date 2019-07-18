CROWE, Nancy Virginia



(nee Bradt) died peacefully at home in Plant City July 10, 2019. She was born in Saltville, VA on February 11, 1936. She is preceded in death by her father, Leonard D. Bradt and mother, Virginia C. Bradt. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Letcher J. Crowe; daughter, Susan; son, David; her two grandchildren, Kyle Evers and Ryan Evers; as well as brothers, James W. Bradt and Leonard D. Bradt Jr. Nancy graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a degree in Nursing in 1958. She found her work with young families and children in the WIC program the most fulfilling of her career in public health. She loved to travel, enjoyed music and museums, mysteries and movies, card games and square dancing. She loved collecting porcelain and stuffed animals. She had a soft spot in her heart for dogs and animals of all sorts. She loved to correspond with her far-flung friends. In an age of instant messaging and email, she wrote her letters by hand in the beautiful cursive she learned in Saltville Elementary School all those years ago. A memorial will be held Saturday, July 20 at Welles Memorial and Event Center, 1903 West Reynolds Street, Plant City. Visitation will be between 2:30 and 4:30 pm; remembrance is at 4:30 pm.

