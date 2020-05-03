WEYANT, Nancy Colleen born Dec. 10, 1934, made her journey home to the Lord April 17, 2020, passing of natural causes. She is survived by her daughter, Kim Rothrock (husband, Kimo); granddaughters, Nalani and Kela; and great-grandson, Molokai "Lil Moe," her pride and joy. Colleen worked hard for 50 years. She enjoyed life to the fullest. Spunky and classy, she was one of a kind and beloved by all. She will be deeply missed, but her legacy lives on in the hearts of her family and friends. When possible, a Celebration of Life will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Melech Hospice House, Temple Terrace, FL 33617.



