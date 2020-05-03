Nancy WEYANT
WEYANT, Nancy Colleen born Dec. 10, 1934, made her journey home to the Lord April 17, 2020, passing of natural causes. She is survived by her daughter, Kim Rothrock (husband, Kimo); granddaughters, Nalani and Kela; and great-grandson, Molokai "Lil Moe," her pride and joy. Colleen worked hard for 50 years. She enjoyed life to the fullest. Spunky and classy, she was one of a kind and beloved by all. She will be deeply missed, but her legacy lives on in the hearts of her family and friends. When possible, a Celebration of Life will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Melech Hospice House, Temple Terrace, FL 33617.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 3, 2020.
