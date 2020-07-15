Naomi ALLDREDGE

ALLDREDGE, Naomi Margery Fuller was born March 13, 1924, Mondovi, WI. After graduating high school in 1941 (Colorado Springs CO), she attended Blair's Business College, where she was a member of Alpha Iota Sorority. She then worked as assistant to the classified advertising manager of the Gazette Telegraph newspaper. On November 14, 1943, she married her high school sweetheart, Donald L. Alldredge. They had two children, Cheryl Twining (Clearwater) and David Alldredge (Dunedin). Naomi studied Art and Interior Design at Ole Miss, Oxford MS. She was President of the Military Officers' Wives Club of Taichung, Taiwan, and ServRon 5 (Honolulu HI and Philadelphia PA). She taught water exercise for ten years in Honolulu. She served two years as Treasurer of Island Estates Women's Club and Island Estates Women's Bowling. For three years, she was Chairwoman of Ladies Dining Out of Suncoast New Neighbors Club of Florida. She was a member of Chapel by the Sea. She had a wonderful and full life traveling and living around the world. She was a party girl who loved life and family. Besides her two children, she is survived by her son-in-law, Richard G. Twining, of Clearwater; her sister, Barbara Brown of Tempe AZ; four grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. Naomi joined Don in heaven on May 1, 2020. She was 96 and passed peacefully of natural causes. The family will have a private memorial service to celebrate her life.



