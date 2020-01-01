Guest Book View Sign Service Information MICHELS-LUNDQUIST FUNERAL HOME 5228 TROUBLE CREEK ROAD New Port Richey , FL 34652 (727)-845-1957 Send Flowers Obituary

COX, Naomi B. 94, passed away December 30, 2019. She was born December 11, 1925 in Hillsboro, IL. Her life can be defined in one word, 'Dedication.' She was dedicated to her family, her God, and her community. Part of America's greatest generation, she joined the nurse training program and worked at Saint John's Hospital in Springfield, IL. She was a Registered Nurse. After WWII, she met her husband, Billie M. Cox, and they were married January 3, 1948. They had 57 incredible years together, until his passing in 2005. Together they had four children, Patricia A. Carnes (Jerry), Mary M. Alvarez, Billie M. Cox Jr. (pre-deceased), and Michael J. Cox (Abbey). Naomi has five grandchildren, Susan Seaton, Tracy Carnes, Missy Duke, Megan Steensma, and Jason Brickler; and 11 great-grandchildren. She owned Naomi's Card and Gift Shop in Springfield, IL. In 1972, the family moved to Pasco County. She worked for the state of Florida for 10 years. In 1981, she became one of the first employees of Bayonet Point Regional Medical Center, starting the volunteer program. One of her greatest passions was to help others. She especially loved children and animals. She was the first volunteer at Pasco County Safety Town. A visitation will take place Thursday, January 2, 4-7 pm, with a vigil beginning at 6:45 pm, at Michels & Lundquist Funeral Home. A mass will be celebrated Friday, January 3, 12 pm, at Our Lady Queen of Peace. Following the Mass, she will be laid to rest at Grace Memorial Gardens with her beloved husband on their 72nd wedding anniversary. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to Pasco County Safety Town at 14851 SR 52 Unit 107-426, Hudson, FL 34669. Michels & Lundquist

