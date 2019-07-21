Naomi DUTCH

Service Information
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Santos Isles Clubhouse
107 E. Martin Luther King Dr
Tarpon Springs, FL
Obituary
DUTCH, Naomi

86, previously of Tarpon Springs, passed away in New Port Richey July 13, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. In addition to her parents and seven siblings she is predeceased by her husband, Andrew Dutch and daughter, Dyann Bowen. She is survived by daughter, Susan (Pete) Rivelli; grandchildren, Trevor (Erica) Wichmann, Carly (Jeremy) Schrader, and Liberty Failor; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. The family thanks Gulfside Hospice for the great care they provided. Memorial service is Saturday, July 27, from 2-4 at Santos Isles Clubhouse, 107 E. Martin Luther King Dr., Tarpon Springs, FL.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 21, 2019
