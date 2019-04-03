JONES, Naomia Bernice
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Naomia Bernice JONES.
91, of Springhill, FL, passed away on March 29, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, Raymond Jones. She is survived by her two daughters, Patricia Howsmon and husband, Dan, Donna Miller and husband, Mike; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law, Ava Jones and Jerri Jones. Naomia was a devoted Christian. She loved to travel and shop. Graveside service will take place on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 2 pm, at Garden of Memories Cemetery, 4207 E. Lake Ave., Tampa, FL. The family will receive friends on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 1-1:45 pm at Garden of Memories Funeral Home prior to service.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 3, 2019