ALVAREZ, Narciso IV
"Junior"
77, passed away June 5, 2019. He was out fishing on his boat when he passed away. It was his favorite thing to do. He is preceded in death by his father, Narciso Alvarez III and mother, Elvira; sister, Teresita Zak; sons, Narciso V "Nadie" and Dean; and his grandson, Narciso VI "Little Nadie". He is survived by his wife, Judy; daughters, Athena and Lynette; his great-grandson, Giovanni Narciso Leo Alvarez VII; his mother-in-law, Dolly Wright; brother-in-law, Lee Wright; sister-in-law, Janet Tracy; brother-in-law, John Tracy; and nieces, nephews and cousins. Celebration of Life is to be held soon.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 16, 2019