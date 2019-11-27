Narolyn WARD

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Narolyn WARD.
Service Information
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL
33713
(727)-623-9025
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
View Map
Wake
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Friendship M.B. Church
3300 31st St. S.
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

WARD, Narolyn C. 75, of St. Petersburg, transition-ed to her heavenly home Nov. 18, 2019. She is survived by her son, George Coleman Jr.; daughters, Charlayne Crawford, Marolyn D. Coleman, and Stephanie Manuel; brothers, Melvin and Curtis Boyd; 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation, Friday, 3-7 pm, with wake, 6-7 pm, at the funeral home. Funeral service, Saturday, Nov. 30, 11 am at Friendship M.B. Church 3300 31st St. S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.