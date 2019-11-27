WARD, Narolyn C. 75, of St. Petersburg, transition-ed to her heavenly home Nov. 18, 2019. She is survived by her son, George Coleman Jr.; daughters, Charlayne Crawford, Marolyn D. Coleman, and Stephanie Manuel; brothers, Melvin and Curtis Boyd; 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation, Friday, 3-7 pm, with wake, 6-7 pm, at the funeral home. Funeral service, Saturday, Nov. 30, 11 am at Friendship M.B. Church 3300 31st St. S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 27, 2019