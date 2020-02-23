ANDERSON, Natalie Reilly "Nat" was born and raised in Morristown, NJ. She attended Morristown High School and the University of Pennsylvania, where she met and later married her college sweetheart William "Bill" Anderson, predeceased. After Bill returned from his tour in the Navy they moved back to her beloved hometown to raise their five children. In 2001 Natalie moved to Clearwater, FL where she lived happily at the beach. Her home was always filled with the laughter of her grandchildren who spent many vacations with her at the beach, zoo, aquarium, sail club, craft table, garden, thrift stores and her favorite restaurant, the Palm Pavilion. Clearwater held many happy and unforgettable memories for the Anderson clan. On February 13, 2020 Natalie peacefully passed away in her home looking out over her cherished garden of memories. Mom, Nat to all of us, lived for her family. She is survived by her five children and their families, Tom and Deb, Mike and Robin, Jack and Nancy, Megan and Howie, Jeff and Tracey. Nat and Bill welcomed so many amazing grandchildren, Chase and his wife Danielle, Jackie and her husband Matt, Jillian, Emily and Matt (Maitiu), Jesserose, Reilly, Megan and Evan, Taylor and Jack Devlin (Jackson). Nat was blessed with three great-grandchildren, Cameron, Anderson (Andie), Scarlett (Scottie) and another great-grandbaby due in August. Natalie will join her parents, Jack and Natalie Reilly; her sister, Elaine Fredericks and brother, Jack Reilly on her next journey. Nat was deeply loved by her family and friends and will be remembered for her love of the beach and garden, and most importantly her kindness and generosity. A private service will be held for Natalie's family. In lieu of flowers donation can be made to St. Jude https://www.stjude.org/donate https://www.turtlehospital.org/donationspurchase/donation www.4Ocean.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 23, 2020