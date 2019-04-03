Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Natalie L. "Dolly" MEVOLI. View Sign

MEVOLI, Natalie L. "Dolly"



passed away peacefully in the hands of Our Lord at the age of 99 on March 30, 2019. She was born in Camden, NJ December 21, 1919 to Italian immigrants, Frank and Katherine Cipriani. Dolly grew up during the depression and in 1947, with her beloved husband, Nicholas L. Mevoli, began operation of their first meat market business in Camden. In 1951, they purchased and operated Nicks Food Market in Oaklyn, NJ. After visiting Florida for many years, in 1972 they moved from New Jersey to Florida and in 1973 opened Georges Meat Market in St. Petersburg. Dolly was a business woman who was tough and at times demanding, but was always compassionate and had a big heart for family and friends. She now has joined Nick "George" for all eternity. She was a devout Catholic with a deep faith in Jesus Christ, and one who served her church in many ways. Dolly was preceded in death by her husband, Nick and her grandson, Nicholas L. Mevoli III. She is survived by her children, Nicholas L. Mevoli Jr. (Jean) and Dr. Paul A. Mevoli (Terri); her grandchildren, Jennifer (Joe), David (Lexi), and Ashley; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Alexandra, Mason, and Cruz; sister, Joan Albano; special cousins, Joe and Julie DiOrio; her other 'son,' Craig Hill (Tabetha); 'daughter,' Lucia; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Dolly also leaves behind hundreds of lives she touched, changed, helped and forever inspired. The family would like to express their appreciation to Michele Lamberti 'adopted' daughter for the expertise and loving care she provided for Dolly over the past 10 years. Friends will be received at the Brett Funeral Home, 4810 Central Ave., St. Petersburg, FL, Tuesday, April 9, 2019, 5-8 pm, with a Wake Service at 6:30 pm. Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, April 10, 2019, 11 am, at Most Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, Gulfport, FL. Entombment to follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Petersburg Catholic High School Building Fund. Guestbook at:



www.brettfuneralhome.net

4810 Central Avenue

St. Petersburg , FL 33711

