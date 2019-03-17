|
WEAVER, Natalie
80, of Seminole, passed away February 2, 2019. Her life included serving in the U.S. Air Force and working for the St. Petersburg Times until she retired. She will be forever cherished by all who knew and loved her. She was a kind and giving woman and never knew a stranger. She is survived by son, Charlie Weaver; daughters, Dana Lindamood, Aimee Ross, Kelly Horne, Suzann Weaver, Jody Weaver; 14 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a brother, Calvin Rider; and many other loving family members. She is predeceased by her parents, Carlton and Catherine Rider. Service to be held at The Point Church, 1430 Belleair Rd., Clearwater, FL 33756, March 23, 10 am.
Curlew Hills Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 17, 2019