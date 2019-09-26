FLORES, Natasha 96, went home to be with Christ September 17, 2019. Natasha was the best mom, grandma, great-grandma, and the sweetest auntie. She will always be remembered with her smiling face, kind eyes and her generous heart. Her pride and joy was her family, who will miss her very much. She is survived by her devoted daughter that she adored, Chari Vidal-Curtis (Charlie) and her son whom she treasured, Rafael Flores Jr. (Patty). She is also survived by her grandchildren that she thought the world of, Keith Vidal (Renea), Nikki Ware (Matt), Rafael Flores III (Jennifer), Griffin, Hayden, and Bryson. She loved seeing the smiling faces of her great-grandchildren, Zoe Natasha, Atom, and Frankie. She especially loved her niece Alice and nephews, Bob and Rich. She also leaves behind a host of family whom she dearly loved. There will be a Celebration of her Life Saturday, September 28, from 5-8. Please email [email protected] for more details.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 26, 2019