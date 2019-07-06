ARTHUR, Nathan Christopher
44, passed away June 6, 2019 in Perry, FL surrounded by family and friends following a long battle with cancer. He leaves behind his beloved parents, Elizabeth and Roy Edwards; his brother, Matthew Levesque; and his children, Char-lottie, Thomas, and David. Nathan will be missed, but we know he is with the Lord now. His huge heart still beats in everyone he touched. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held in Brooksville at the home of Nathan's uncle, Pat Darby, Sunday July 28, 2019, 2 pm, at 24388 Holland Pond Rd., for friends and family. Feel free to bring a covered dish to share.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 6, 2019