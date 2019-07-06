Nathan Christopher ARTHUR

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nathan Christopher ARTHUR.
Obituary
Send Flowers

ARTHUR, Nathan Christopher

44, passed away June 6, 2019 in Perry, FL surrounded by family and friends following a long battle with cancer. He leaves behind his beloved parents, Elizabeth and Roy Edwards; his brother, Matthew Levesque; and his children, Char-lottie, Thomas, and David. Nathan will be missed, but we know he is with the Lord now. His huge heart still beats in everyone he touched. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held in Brooksville at the home of Nathan's uncle, Pat Darby, Sunday July 28, 2019, 2 pm, at 24388 Holland Pond Rd., for friends and family. Feel free to bring a covered dish to share.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.