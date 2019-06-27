JAMES, Nathaniel Andrew



"Red" It is with great sorrow that we announce the sudden passing June 16, 2019 of Nathanial James. Nathanial was born in Tampa, Florida and was a lifelong resident of the city. He is survived by his mother, Juanita James; sister, Beverly James; wife, Nita James; his loving children, Juanita, Lawanda, Nadine, Kelly, Charmayne, Shandra, Theron. He has a host of other family members and friends, but only one niece, Tiffani. Nathaniel enjoyed a full gregarious life and was deeply loved by all who knew him. There will be a celebration of life for Nathaniel at First Baptist Church of College Hill, 3838 N. 29th Street, Tampa, FL 33610, Saturday, June 29, 2019 beginning at 11 am.

