JAMES, Nathaniel Andrew
"Red" It is with great sorrow that we announce the sudden passing June 16, 2019 of Nathanial James. Nathanial was born in Tampa, Florida and was a lifelong resident of the city. He is survived by his mother, Juanita James; sister, Beverly James; wife, Nita James; his loving children, Juanita, Lawanda, Nadine, Kelly, Charmayne, Shandra, Theron. He has a host of other family members and friends, but only one niece, Tiffani. Nathaniel enjoyed a full gregarious life and was deeply loved by all who knew him. There will be a celebration of life for Nathaniel at First Baptist Church of College Hill, 3838 N. 29th Street, Tampa, FL 33610, Saturday, June 29, 2019 beginning at 11 am.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 27, 2019