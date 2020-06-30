Nathaniel STORMS

STORMS, Nathaniel L. "Nat" 94, of Brandon, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at his home at Tessera of Brandon. Like so many in his generation, Nat was an unforgettable character who spent his life helping others and finding a way to have fun while he was doing it. A native of Zephyrhills, FL, Nat worked at his father's feed store and played tuba in the Zephyrhills Citizens Band as a teenager. He graduated from Zephyrhills High School in 1942 where he played in the band, football and basketball, earning 2nd team honors in the All-Pasco County high school basketball tournament. Nat served as an aircraft mechanic in the Army Air Forces in the Philippines during WWII, then returned to Florida to marry Alice Jenkins in 1949. While attending the University of Florida and earning his degree in Agricultural Education, he served as President of the Theta Chi fraternity. Nat and Alice moved to Wimauma for his first job as a vocational agriculture teacher in 1950, and then moved to Brandon to teach at Brandon High School in 1952. Nat and Alice moved to the home they built on North Valrico Road in Valrico (the "Storms Shelter") in 1955, where they lived until April, 2018, when they moved back to Brandon. Nat taught vocational agriculture and served as a Future Farmers of America chapter advisor for 31 years. He was awarded the Honorary American Farmer Degree, and recognized as a Teacher of Teachers, and as the Florida Federation of Women's Clubs District Teacher of the Year in 1970, was manager of the Hillsborough County Junior Ag Fair for 10 years, President of the Brandon Horse Show Association, Vice President of the Brandon Area Youth Education and Recreation Association and served on the Board of Directors of the Hillsborough County Fair. Nat was Brandon's first Honorary Mayor in 1959 and received the Jaycees Young Man of the Year award in 1957 and was Chairman of the Brandon Planning and Zoning Board, President of the Brandon Lions Club, President of the Greater Tampa Lions Sight Fund, President of the President's Round Table of Brandon, and Chairman of Brandon's 4th of July celebration. He was active in the First Baptist Church of Brandon for over 60 years, serving as a deacon, trustee, and Sunday school teacher, singing in the choir and playing in the church orchestra. After retiring from teaching, Nat volunteered with Gideons International, participated in several mission trips, and served of President of New Horizon Group Homes and Brandon ECHO. He entertained attendees at the Florida State Fair and the Strawberry Festival as Uncle Nat, playing his harmonica and telling stories about farm life. Nat is survived by daughters, Natalie S. Lightsey (Lake Wales) and Valerie R. Storms (Tampa); sons, Philip L. Storms (Kingston, NH), David K. Storms (Valrico) and Steve S. Storms (Brandon); nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to be made to Gideons International or New Horizon Group Homes, Inc. Services will be private. Please sign guestbook at SouthernFuneralCare.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 30, 2020.