STORMS, Nathaniel "Nat" 94, of Brandon, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020. He is survived by his loving family. A Celebration of Life service will be held 7 pm, Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at the First Baptist Church of Brandon. It will also be streamed live at FBCBrandon.org . In lieu of flowers, please make donations to New Horizon Group Homes or Gideon International. Please sign guestbook at: SouthernFuneralCare.com