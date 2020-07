Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Natividad's life story with friends and family

Share Natividad's life story with friends and family

CASILLAS, Natividad 93, of Tampa, died July 24, 2020. She will be dearly missed by her loving children, family, and friends. Arrangements entrusted to International Cremation Svc



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store