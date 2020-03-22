BARTLEY, Neil L. passed away March 5, 2020 at the age of 90 under Hospice Care He is survived by his loving companion of 20 years, Sharon Sandifer; his four children, Richard Bartley, Alisa Crawford, Allan Bartley, and Dana Bartley; as well as five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Neil was one of the original Century 21 Real Estate offices to open in the Tampa Bay area. He later started his own Real Estate Office, Neil Bartley Realty, on South Dale Mabry for over thirty years. He was one of the original Rough Riders and was responsible for helping the Rough Riders obtain their current Rough Rider Headquarters Building. In his honor, they named their Club House 'Bartley Hall'. He served in the Navy from July 1945 to July 1952. He will be missed by many friends and family. A Celebration of Life Memorial will be scheduled at a later date due to the coronavirus.

