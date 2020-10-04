RUCKS, Neil E. at the age of 85 passed away September 18, 2020 in Zephyrhills, Florida under Rucki Hospice care. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Rita Rowland Rucks. Neil was born May 19, 1935 in his grandfather's home on Sand Mountain in Alabama. When he was six weeks old his parents Emmett and Glenn Rebecca Rucks moved to his uncles Miami, Florida farm. The family quickly began to grow as his brothers, Boyd, Sutton (both deceased), and Charles were born after arriving in Miami. Neil was educated in the Dade county school system while working daily for his family farm operations. In 1953 the family acquired a new dairy farm at Deerfield Beach. Shortly after moving Neil met his future wife, Rita. On March 3, 1956 Neil and Rita were married at Deerfield Baptist church. After marrying, they raised two children, Jan Rucks Pattie (David Pattie) and Jeffery Neil Rucks. In 1963 Neil and his young family moved to Zephyrhills, Florida and started their own personal dairy operation, Neil Rucks Dairy Inc., that in time became five different divisions. Family and dairy farming were Neil's top priority. He was involved with many community and professional entities including director/board member of, Tampa Independent Dairy Farmers, Citizen Bank, Bank of Pasco, Bank of the South, and Rotary Club. During different periods of his life, Neil was a member of Baptist and Methodist churches and loved to attend the Chapel of Transfiguration in Grand Teton National Park. Retirement for Neil began following the sale of their agriculture operation, and to be near family and friends during the winter months, they built a home in Lake Jovita. Golf, with grandson David Neil Pattie and his Lake Jovita group quickly became a daily routine. In the summers, Neil loved going to their log cabin in Jackson Hole Wyoming to enjoy wonderful weather and beautiful views of the Tetons. Here Neil enjoyed spending time with friends and family, skiing, fishing, golfing, and sightseeing. He became an avid admirer of western art during his 35 years in Jackson Hole. Neil was a kind, friendly, generous, and loving man. He was loved and respected by all that knew him and will be greatly missed. A private family service and interment will be held at Chapel Hill Gardens, Dade City, Florida. Hodges Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 11441 US Hwy 301, Dade City, Florida, is entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family request any memorials be made to the Rucki Hospice Care Center, 5760 Dean Dairy Road, Zephyrhills, Florida 33541.



