FELDMAN, Neil Turk MD



died Friday, June 21, 2019 at Tampa General Hospital after complications from open heart surgery. He was 76 years old and was born in the District of Columbia. After attending Washington University Medical School he entered the Air Force as a captain, and then completed his internship and residency at Harvard University. He was an assistant professor and head of the Brigham ICU for several years before moving to Florida and joining Palms of Pasadena hospital and opening his practice as a pulmonary physician. Many years later he opened the St. Petersburg Sleep Disorders Center in Pasadena. A highly respected health care provider, and friend to many, Dr. Feldman will be remembered as a staunch patient advocate who consistently challenged the medical profession to high ethical standards in the service of patients. He was an avid promoter of exercise, balanced with good nutrition, he enjoyed bike riding, hiking and always loved the outdoors. Dr. Feldman is survived by his sister, Myra Feldman; his brother-in-law, Jeff Roames, both of Scottsdale, AZ; his loving significant other, Dr. Olufunke Fontenot of St. Petersburg, FL; and his business partner of many years, Mary O'Brien, ARNP. Services will be held at Anderson McQueen, 2201 Dr. MLK St. N, St. Petersburg, FL from 9-11 am, on Tuesday, June 25. Please no flowers. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary