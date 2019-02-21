LANG, Nela Jean
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nela Jean LANG.
age 85, of Lutz, FL, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019. Jean was born in Bell, FL. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Willis Lang; parents, Auburn and Lydia Jones; brother, Leo Jones; sister, Oveta Wajdowicz. She is survived by her children, Bill Lang (Julie), Donna Babbitt, Rick Lang (Theresa), and Beth Nevel (Ben); 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; brothers, Junior Jones and Hugh Jones (Pam); and sisters, Hazel Nalls, Raynell Lockler (Buddy), and Beverly Thomas (Raulton). She was a loving mother who will be dearly missed and will live on in our hearts forever. Funeral service will take place at 2 pm on Friday February 22, 2019 at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4207 E. Lake Ave., Tampa, FL. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, with interment to follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Words of comfort maybe expressed to the family at: www.dignitymemorial.com.
Garden Of Memories Funeral Home
4207 E LAKE AVE
Tampa, FL 33610
(813) 626-3161
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 21, 2019