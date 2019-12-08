Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nell KEEN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KEEN, Nell Lee Greening was born in Tampa on May 9, 1928, and went to the Lord on November 4, 2019. She was the daughter of Winton Wallace Green (originally from Wilmington, North Carolina) and Nell Lee (Tampa, Florida). Her first year was spent with her family as a resident of the DeSoto Hotel, a downtown Tampa hotel managed by her father who was in real estate, and owned by his father, Thomas Ambrose Green. Following that first year, she spent seven wonderful years residing on the family property at Thonotosassa where her maternal grandparents, Dempsey Cowan and Josephine Claire Edwards Lee based their citrus operations. These were idyllic years, surrounded by her mother, grandparents, cousins, aunts and uncles, and the natural beauty of Florida at the Lake Thonotosassa. At the age of eight, Nell Lee was adopted by her stepfather, John Neal Greening, a banker. As a result of his career, she, her parents, and her half sister Jeanne, moved to new cities across Florida every few years. These moves strengthened her lifelong ability to make friends wherever she lived, friendships she counted as some of her greatest life blessings. Nell Lee loved her hometown of Tampa, but developed a special love of Virginia when she attended Stuart Hall School and Sweet Briar College, both in Virginia, interrupted only by an enjoyable Junior year at UNC Chapel Hill. In her twenties, she studied at Katherine Gibbs Secretarial School in Boston followed by several years working as a secretary and occasional house model for Mr. Peck of Peck & Peck clothing in Manhattan. Eventually she moved back to Florida where she became an elementary school teacher, a job she treasured until beginning her favorite role, that of mother to her three children, John, Elinor, and Hampton. Nell Lee never lost her sense of fun and adventure, moving herself and her children to a 22 acre farm outside of Tappahannock, Virginia, for a number of years. In Tappahannock, she was able to indulge in her love of history, buying and restoring a house built in the 1700s, and opening an antique store. These were some of her and her children's happiest years. Ultimately, she moved back to Tampa to be nearer her aging mother and extended family, at which time she became one of the first realtors with Smith and Associates of Tampa, while she also continued her love of buying, restoring, and selling several homes where she lived. Throughout her life, Nell Lee served the community as a dedicated volunteer. Among the many organizations she supported were the Junior League of Tampa, the Museum Society (H.B. Plant Museum), Episcopal Church Women, the Bicentennial cookbook in Tappahannock, the Chi Omega sorority, Children's Cancer Center, and more. She held many leadership positions as a volunteer, and always showed indefatigable energy doing so. Nell Lee had a singular charm, intelligence, loving spirit, and a vivacity that enabled her to connect to people in a special way up to the very end of her life. She was passionate about her large circle of family and friends; her precious little shih tzu dogs; about her books, particularly history; about traveling; about her heroes, C.S. Lewis and Winston Churchill, George Washington, and Elizabeth I of England; but most of all, Nell Lee lived anchored in her love for her three children, her grandchildren, her many friends, and her powerful faith in God and Jesus. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and friend, and will be greatly missed. Nell Lee is survived by her three children and their families, John Thomas Keen (Sileny), Marla and Kevin Yole, Elinor Keen Boushall (John), Nell Curry and Winton, William Hampton Keen (Joette), Will, Carolyn, and Virginia Lee; and her sister, Jeanne Greening. A memorial followed by a parish hall reception will be held at 11 am on December 21, 2019, at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in downtown Tampa.

