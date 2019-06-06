Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
A Life Tribute Funeral Care Largo Chapel
716 Seminole Boulevard
Largo, FL 33770
(727) 559-7793
Nell M. Phillips-Mitchell Obituary
PHILLIPS-MITCHELL, Nell M.

91, of Seminole, formerly of Treasure Island, passed away May 28, 2019. She retired from Barnett Bank and was involved with several civic organizations on Treasure Island. Nell is survived by her husband, Jack Keithley; son, Philip Phillips, and wife, Sandi; her grandchildren, Nathan, Melanie, Garrett, Sydney; brother, Alex Mills. A memorial service will take place at 1030 am, Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Lake Seminole Square.

ALife Tribute Funeral Care
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 6, 2019
