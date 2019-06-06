|
PHILLIPS-MITCHELL, Nell M.
91, of Seminole, formerly of Treasure Island, passed away May 28, 2019. She retired from Barnett Bank and was involved with several civic organizations on Treasure Island. Nell is survived by her husband, Jack Keithley; son, Philip Phillips, and wife, Sandi; her grandchildren, Nathan, Melanie, Garrett, Sydney; brother, Alex Mills. A memorial service will take place at 1030 am, Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Lake Seminole Square.
ALife Tribute Funeral Care
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 6, 2019