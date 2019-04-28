RICHARDS, Nell Sue



a longtime resident of Tampa until moving to Peachtree City to live with her son, died on April 23, 2019. She died at Southwest Christian Care Hospice in Union City, GA. She was 93 years old.



She was born in 1925 in Cameron, TX, one of three children to Thurman Peyton Worcester and Beulah Kirk. At the age of 7 she contracted poliomyelitis in her right arm. She went through a year-long recovery process. At the age of 9, her father died, and the family eventually left Texas and made it to Tampa.



In her early years as an adult, she tried many times to find training in various forms, but was denied constantly due to her disability, being uneducated and being a woman. She found what menial work she could. This is when she obtained a fierce determination and learned to work harder than everyone else to succeed. During this time she never allowed herself to be called handicapped.



She eventually married and had a son, Robert A. Price, remarried and had a second son, Donald M. Richards. Her whole life revolved around her two sons. She worked as hard as possible to give them every opportunity to them.



In the 1980s, while working and taking care of her two sons, she struggled through night school to earn her GED. She eventually worked her way up to a clerk position with University Community Hospital, where she eventually retired.



She was a great seamstress, even with one hand, a gardener, and an avid NASCAR fan. In her early years, she was a stock car groupie. She was someone you looked up to; she was a friend and a great mother. She will be missed. She is survived by Donald M. Richards and her two granddogs, Jeb and Lucy.



A Memorial Service is planned at Blount and Curry Funeral Home at The Garden of Memories in Tampa, for Monday, April 29 from 1-3 pm. Burial will follow at 3 pm.

