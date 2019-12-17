Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nellie DUNLAP. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DUNLAP, Nellie 77, of Lutz, FL, passed away peacefully and made the journey to her heavenly home Dec. 7, 2019. She was a native of Tampa. Anyone who came into Nellie's life knew her to be the best friend they could have. She had the most beautiful smile and giving heart. She was the best Mother-Father, Friend and meant everything to her son, Rick who served in the USN. Nellie is survived by her beloved son, Rick Hite; cherished grandson, Jimmy Hite; and sister, Margarite Glisson. Nellie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jim Dunlap; father, William Sam Green; mother, Annie Lou Green; brothers, Buddy Green, Nathan Green; sisters, Evelyn Powell, Lou Ellen Lee; her sister, Margaret Glisson will miss her deeply until they meet again. She was a wonderful lady, mother, sister, aunt, and friend to all. She will proceed for eternity with her loved ones in Heaven. God bless the ones left behind. I will miss you forever until we meet again, Mom. A gathering of family and friends will be from 12-2 pm, on Saturday, December 21, 2019, followed by the funeral service at 2 pm, at: Blount & Curry Garden of Memories.

