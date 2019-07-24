FRINK, Nellie "Mimi"



95, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday morning, July 21, 2019.



She was born on September 1, 1923 in Tampa, a daughter of the late Benjamin and Frona Lovelace.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Cleveland R. Frink.



Nellie loved to sing and dance, and was a bit of a mischief-maker. Things were never boring with Mimi around. She was always involved with church, and she especially enjoyed singing with the choir. As a mother and grandmother, and later great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, she was impossible to forget.



After her husband's passing she remained independent, and was active in her local senior center. She loved to shoot pool, and won several gold medals in the Senior Games well into her eighties.



In 2012 she suffered an injury that required her to have surgery, and she went to live with her son and daughter-in-law, Ron and Linda Frink.



Over the past several years she has suffered from dementia, and although she was unable to remember our names, she knew that we loved her, and that she was safe with us.



Left to cherish her memory are her three sons, Ronald Frink (Linda), Cleve B. Frink (Eileen), and Gerald Frink (Sherry); seven grandchildren, Donna, Kevin, Sandra (Cissy), Bryan, Shannon, Cameron, and Rhonda. She is also survived by 12 great-grandchildren, and one special great-great-grandchild, Cadie.



The family would like to send out our heartfelt thanks to the Sapphire Hospice team, Bill, Lisa, and Naomi. You are truly angels on earth.



Funeral services will be held at 3 pm Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Blount & Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories, 4207 E. Lake Ave, Tampa, FL, with Jared Rollins officiating. The family will receive guests at the funeral home an hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery, 4406 E. Chelsea Street Tampa. A meal will be served afterwards at Sydney Baptist Church 1510 Cre Road Dover, FL.

