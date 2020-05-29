GILBERT, Nellie K. "Nan" 92, of Tampa, passed away May 25, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, John F. Gilbert Sr. of Burlington, VT in 1974; parents, William and Stella Kendall of Danby, VT; siblings, Wilbur King and Rena King of Danby, VT and Raymond King of Jessup, GA, she is survived by John F. Gilbert Jr. and wife Mercy of Brandon, FL and Neil Gilbert and wife Karla of Hagerstown, MD; grandchildren, Sean Gilbert and wife Angela of Ashland, VA and Tracey Dengler of Burlington, VT; and four great-grandchildren. Her ashes will be buried in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Burlington, VT.



