WESTBERRY, Nellie Mae Leto



74, passed away on July 11, 2019. She was born in Tampa and was a graduate of Jefferson High School. She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Lucille Leto; as well as sister, Margaret DiChiara. Nellie is survived by son, Allen (Kelly); grandsons, Jacob and Ethan; sister, Martha Cerra (Ralph); as well as several nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations are sent to Nellie's favorite charity, . The family would like to thank Ramon and Myriam Chang, as well as their staff for the wonderful and loving care they gave Nellie in her last few months.Visitation will be at 6 pm with the service at 7 pm on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Boza & Roel Funeral Home, 4730 N. Armenia Ave. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 14, 2019